BRUSSELS Oct 6 Switzerland's Galenica Group and Fresenius Medical Care secured EU approval on Thursday to set up a speciality pharmaceutical joint venture.

The companies said in December last year that the new company will develop innovative products targeted at patients with chronic kidney disease.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not significantly impede competition in the sector.

"The Commission concluded that the vertical link between the joint venture's activities... would not prevent competitors on either of those markets from being able to find sufficient customers and suppliers respectively," the EU executive said. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore)