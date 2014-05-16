FRANKFURT May 16 German healthcare group
Fresenius said its generic infusion drugs unit Kabi
had potential to grow in emerging markets by widening its
offering there.
"In many markets, Fresenius Kabi so far only offers parts of
its product range," Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told
shareholders in a speech at the annual general meeting.
"We see attractive growth opportunities in Asia and Latin
America in particular."
He also said he expects supply shortages at Kabi's rivals in
the United States, which have boosted demand for Kabi's drugs in
the past, to play a lesser role in the future.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)