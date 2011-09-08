(Refiles to include more codes)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Fresenius Medical Care has brought forward the expected pricing of its EUR880m-equivalent high-yield bond offering after drawing strong demand for the deal which will end a six-week hiatus in European primary markets.

The company had initially planned to sell a three-part bond consisting of USD300m and EUR300m senior fixed-rate bonds with seven-year maturities and a EUR100m three-year floating-rate note (FRN).

That latter tranche will now be allocated to the fixed-rated tranches, and pricing is expected later today, rather than Friday, after books close at 1500 BST.

"The demand for both the FRN and fixed-rate bonds has been exceptional, but on balance the company wanted to maximise the longer term on the fixed-rate," said a banker close to the transaction.

Guidance on the fixed rated portions has been set at 6.75%-7%, which is just inside an earlier price whisper range of 7%-7.25%.

That level offers a new issue premium of 50bp-100bp over the company's existing euro and dollar bonds maturing in 2021, which the company priced back in January, the banker said.

Fresenius' 5.25% EUR300m 2021 bonds are currently yielding around 6%,supported by a strong retail bid, while its 2021 USD500m 5.75% dollar bond is yielding closer to 6.5%, an investor said.

"The company is looking at its average cost of capital, and this deal doesn't drive that up very much at all. Long-term funding at around 6% is not a bad thing for a high-yield company in this environment," said the banker.

Credit Suisse is left lead on the euro tranches, along with other bookrunners JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. JP Morgan is left lead on the dollar tranche, working alongside other bookrunners Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley.

An investor that is participating in the deal said from a relative value point of view the bond was attractive. However, more investors are starting to take advantage of the sharp sell-off by picking up cheap bonds in the secondary market.

Bonds are yielding anywhere between 8% and 15%, depending on sector and rating.

"There are lots of other bonds that look interesting. We have been steadily buying over the past couple of weeks, including Single B rated credits, and will continue to do that," said the investor.

He said he was avoiding credits in cyclical sectors, including retail names, where margins are likely to come under pressure.

High-yield syndicate bankers are hesitant to predict a renewed spate of supply on the back of the Fresenius deal, mainly because it is such a well-regarded credit. Not only it is a defensive company, but it intends to keep its leverage below three times earnings.

Bringing a more leveraged deal to the market would be another test of investor risk appetite altogether.

"We're not hearing about other mandates, but there are a slew of bridges to get done. We need to get over this two-week hump to see if the worry about redemptions is justified. If it doesn't materialise, I expect some of these deals will start to come."

Fresenius will be using the proceeds of the deal partly to refinance existing debt, including its revolver, which will free up cash for further acquisitions, the banker said.

"It should be a confidence booster and more deals should come on the the back of this. Those may be limited to Double B or even high-quality Single B," he added. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)