* Sees 2011 sales growth 6 percent vs previous range of 7 to 8 percent

* Q3 adj net income 202 mln eur vs 192 mln poll avg

* Subsidiary FMC says still sees 2011 net income at $1.07-$1.09 bln

* FMC Q3 net income $279 mln vs $283 mln poll avg

* Fresenius shares down 0.7 pct, FMC down 2.5 pct (Rewrites first paragraph, adds shares, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE cut its 2011 sales target as a new reimbursement model for U.S. kidney dialysis patients weighed on drug prices.

The hospital operator and maker of infusion drugs said it now expects 2011 sales growth of 6 percent, versus a previous range of 7 to 8 percent adjusted for currency effects, citing drug prices at its Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) subsidiary.

U.S. state-run insurer Medicare, which provides insurance for about 80 percent of FMC's U.S. patients, changed its reimbursement model this year to encourage clinic operators to reduce costs and use drugs more sparingly.

Medicare no longer pays for individual services and drugs but instead makes a lump-sum payment per dialysis session, as long as patients are kept in good health.

Analysts have said this favours large players such as FMC, who are better placed to cut costs, but it also creates pressure on revenues across the industry.

FMC has a U.S. market share of about a 33 percent by patient numbers, with its closest rival Davita Inc commanding 26 percent.

Fresenius's sales in North America declined more then 10 percent in the third quarter, its financial accounts show, with Fresenius citing "the implementation of the new Medicare end-stage renal disease prospective payment system as well as lower pricing of renal drugs."

While Fresenius shares declined 0.7 percent at 0900 GMT, in line with the STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index , Fresenius Medical Care shares were 2.5 percent lower.

But Fresenius also now eyes the "upper half" of its previous target range of 15 to 18 percent growth in net income, also adjusted for currency swings, it said.

Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in an interview last month the company's operating margin grew in the third quarter, buoyed by its generic infusion drugs unit and German hospitals business.

The company said on Wednesday third-quarter adjusted net income rose 4.7 percent to 202 million euros, slightly more than the 192 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis company, said it still expects to post net income between $1.07 and $1.09 billion this year.

In the third quarter, net income rose 13 percent to $279 million, slightly below the average estimate of $283 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

FMC's quarterly sales also fell short of the average estimate. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)