* Fresenius says to consider Athens' request
* Says no significant impact on results
* Sanofi says holds Greek bonds eligible for PSI writedown
* AstraZeneca says its Greek bond holdings "not material"
By Andreas Kröner and Ben Hirschler
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 6 International
healthcare firms have been asked to accept losses on Greek
government bonds they got in exchange for unpaid hospital bills,
evidence that the country's debt restructuring deal will have an
impact beyond the mainstream financial sector.
German healthcare firm Fresenius and French
drugmaker Sanofi both said on Tuesday they held Greek
government debt affected by the move.
Greece is in the process of finalising a deal known as
private sector involvement (PSI) that will see bond holders
swallow a 53.5 percent nominal loss on the money they lent
Athens.
They have until Thursday night to sign up to the deal, but
Greece has said it is prepared to legally force creditors to
participate if they do not do so willingly.
A spokesman for Fresenius, which like many other health
firms was forced to take Greek bonds as payment for unpaid Greek
hospital bills, told Reuters the company would look into
Greece's request.
"We don't expect a significant impact on our results," the
spokesman said. He added that most of the bonds, which had a
face value of roughly 50 million euros ($66 million), had
already been sold or written down.
Sanofi said it also still held some Greek bonds, which a
spokeswoman confirmed were eligible for the PSI scheme. The
company said it had received an official invitation from the
Greek government to participate in the PSI arrangement.
Drug companies and other healthcare providers have been
caught in the firing line of the euro zone crisis because of
their reliance on governments for business.
In the case of Greece, this has involved some of the most
draconian price cuts for medicines of any European country. In
late 2010 Athens also announced it would issue government bonds
to companies supplying state-run hospitals for unpaid debts
dating back to 2007-09.
A number of drugmakers still hold those Greek bonds. Another
company with some of the debt on its books is AstraZeneca
, although a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday the
amount was "not material", adding the Anglo-Swedish group was
considering its position over this debt.
Other pharmaceutical firms, including Roche, have
now sold all their Greek bond holdings.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations estimates that across the region the total
outstanding debt for medicines is between 12 billion and 15
billion euros ($16-20 billion).
Nearly all of those unpaid bills are in the four countries -
Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy - at the heart of the crisis.
Spain is the biggest single debtor, with the country's national
health system owing pharmaceutical companies 6.37 billion euros
at the end of December, up 36 percent on a year earlier,
according to the Spanish industry group Farmaindustria.
GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty warned last month
that Europe was "stuck in a bad place" compared with the United
States and Japan, where his company now plans to focus its drug
development efforts.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and
Will Waterman)