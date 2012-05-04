BRIEF-Eurocine Vaccines: vaccine candidate Immunose FLU shows good safety in clinical study
* Immunose FLU, a quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate showed good safety in a clinical phase I/II study
FRANKFURT May 4 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius will submit the documents for its 3.1 billion euro ($4.08 billion) takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator BaFin as soon as today, a spokesman told Reuters.
The offer period is then set to start on May 18, when the documents are published.
Should Fresenius succeed in its bid, it will become the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
Feb 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away an appeal by Boston Scientific Corp of a Maryland state court jury verdict ordering the medical device company to pay $308 million to a patent licensor for breach of contract concerning implantable cardiac devices.
* Says has received patent approval in the United States regarding the company's technology for the production of so-called Nanogradientytor, used for research and cell production