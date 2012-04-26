Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, April 26 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said it plans to take over Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros ($4.09 billion).
Fresenius said that Eugen Muench, who is Rhoen-Klinikum's founder, key shareholder, and supervisory board chairman, supports the transaction.
($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
