FRANKFURT, April 26 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said it plans to take over Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros ($4.09 billion).

Fresenius said that Eugen Muench, who is Rhoen-Klinikum's founder, key shareholder, and supervisory board chairman, supports the transaction.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)