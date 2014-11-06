FRANKFURT Nov 6 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius SE on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi
and its Russian partners
Sistema JSFC and Zenitco Finance Management LLC have
agreed to terminate their joint venture agreement.
The joint venture, which was announced in April 2014, is
going to be abandoned because of "changing political and
regulatory circumstances in the region," Fresenius said in a
statement late on Thursday.
The intention was to combine Fresenius Kabi's Russian and
CIS business with the partners' subsidiary CJSC Binnopharm.
Fresenius Kabi is committed to further grow its business in
the region, and is exploring other potential options to
cooperate with Binnopharm, Fresenius added.
Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA health care group.
