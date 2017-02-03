* Gains control of 19 outpatient centres in Australia
* Buys 70 percent stake, declines to provide price
* Australian daily says deal values Cura at US$300-340 mln
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Germany dialysis specialist
Fresenius Medical Care said it was buying a majority
stake in Cura Group, a Australian chain of 19 outpatient
treatment centres, as it diversifies further into medical areas
beyond kidney failure.
The group said it was acquiring a 70 percent stake in Cura,
which offers a range of treatments including ophthalmology and
orthopaedic surgery, with a view to upgrading the facilities to
also offer kidney dialysis.
Daily Australian Financial Review earlier cited unspecified
sources as saying the deal valued Cura at A$400-450 million
($300-$340 million) including assumed debt. FMC declined to
provide a price tag.
FMC has been branching out into areas related to dialysis,
coordinating a range of treatments that dialysis patients
typically need like cardiovascular and diabetes care.
"Fresenius Medical Care is addressing activities around a
coordinated care approach to treat patients in a more holistic
way," it said in a statement on Friday.
The purchase will be financed through a combination of cash
and debt and will start adding to operating earnings in the
first year after closing, it said.
The deal will allow FMC, which runs more than 3,500 dialysis
clinics globally, to double its facilities in Australia to
around 40.
($1 = 1.3086 Australian dollars)
