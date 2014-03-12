FRANKFURT, March 12 German kidney dialysis
specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said that
Emanuele Gatti would quit his role as management board member on
March 31 to become Executive Advisor for Healthcare Strategies
and Policies to Chief Executive Rice Powell.
Company executive Dominik Wehner would succeed Gatti as
management board member in charge of Europe, Middle East and
Africa from April 1, FMC said on Wednesday.
In addition, management Board member Rainer Runte will step
down on April 1, also to take an advisory role at FMC.
Until a successor is found, Runte's responsibilities will be
taken over on an interim basis by David Kembel, the chief
compliance officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America, and
by CEO Powell.
