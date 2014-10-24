BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
FRANKFURT Oct 24 Fresenius Medical Care on Friday said it placed bonds worth $900 million to fund potential acquisitions, pay down debt and to invest in its business.
Fresenius placed senior unsecured notes worth $500 million with a coupon of 4.125 percent due in 2020 and a second tranche worth $400 million due in 2024 with a coupon of 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 15 President Donald Trump is working with Republican leaders in the House of Representatives to make changes to their healthcare overhaul plan to ensure it has enough support to be approved by lawmakers, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.