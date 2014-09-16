HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 19 at 6:50 p.m. EDT/2250 GMT
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care plans to issue 400 million euros ($518 million) in convertible bonds maturing in January 2020, it said on Tuesday.
The bonds will carry a coupon of 0.125 percent to 1.125 percent, it said. The issue will open on Sept. 17.
The company said it would also take out a call option on its own shares, meaning no new shares will have to be issued if the bonds are converted. ($1 = 0.7729 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Seeks trading halt pending significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.