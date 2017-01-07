BERLIN Jan 7 German kidney dialysis provider
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said it is challenging a
U.S. move to end assistance to patients with end-stage renal
disease (ESRD) that it said could have a "material adverse
affect" on its business.
FMC said it and other providers and patient advocates had
filed a lawsuit challenging the rulemaking process and seeking
to stop the new regulation, which it said is due to take effect
on Jan. 13.
It said in a statement that the new regulation could put an
end to assistance programmes that help fund health insurance
premiums for patients with ESRD, with between 700 and 2,000 FMC
patients potentially affected.
FMD said it could suffer a "material adverse effect on our
business" if the regulation does become effective, along with
efforts by insurers to reject premium assistance for ESRD
patients.
FMD said it received a subpoena on Jan. 3 from the U.S.
Attorney for the District of Massachusetts seeking information
related to the premium assistance programme, adding it was
cooperating with the investigation.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by John Stonestreet)