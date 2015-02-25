FRANKFURT Feb 25 German kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said net income could be flat this year but would grow again in 2016, as it cuts costs to counter pressure in the United States on reimbursement for dialysis treatments.

FMC, which operates more than a third of the dialysis treatment centres in the U.S., said it expects net income attributable to shareholders to increase by 0-5 percent in 2015 and by 15-20 percent next year.

The predictions are based on exchange rates prevailing at the beginning of 2015, it added.

Fourth quarter net income of $335 million, down 4 percent, was broadly in line with analyst expectations. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)