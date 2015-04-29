BRIEF-Anaptysbio plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
FRANKFURT, April 29 Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2015.
Net income came to $210 million, in line with consensus in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenue rose 11 percent to $3.96 billion.
FMC, which operates more than a third of the dialysis treatment centres in the United States, confirmed its outlook for 2015 revenue to grow 5-7 percent and net income after minorities to rise zero to 5 percent.
It predicted an acceleration next year, with revenue seen up 9-12 percent and net income growing by 15-20 percent. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
ATHENS, April 6 Kostas Argyros's unpaid electricity bills are piling up, among a mountain of debt owed to Greece's biggest power utility.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded multiple technology contracts by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd.