* FMC sees forex-adjusted net income growth of 0-5 pct in
2015
* Says foray into new services could weigh on 2015 profit
* Analysts had expected 2015 gain of more than 12 pct -poll
* FMC sees net income growth of 15-20 pct next year
* Shares among top DAX gainers
(Adds analyst comment, share price)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Kidney dialysis specialist
Fresenius Medical Care forecast strong profit growth
in 2016 after more modest progress this year while it cuts costs
to counter pressures on payments for treatment in the United
States and moves into new healthcare services.
FMC, which operates more than a third of the dialysis
treatment centres in the United States, on Wednesday said net
income would stagnate or grow by up to 5 percent in 2015 but
would increase by 15-20 percent next year, based on current
exchange rates.
Analysts had on average hoped for net income growth of more
than 12 percent this year and their expectations for an annual
dividend of about 0.90 euros were also ahead of FMC's proposed
payout of 0.78 euros per share.
But FMC's 2016 guidance beat consensus expectations which
had pointed to 14 percent profit growth on average. FMC's shares
rose and were among the top gainers on Germany's blue-chip index
in mid-morning trade.
"The 2015 guidance did have the potential to create a
repeat performance of last year's disappointments, but the fact
that management has provided encouraging 2016 guidance should
reassure investors that FMC is capable of delivering the kind of
growth they expect of it over the long term," Berenberg analysts
said in a note to clients.
By 1001 GMT, FMC shares were up 1.8 percent at 66.65 euros,
while the DAX was 0.1 percent lower.
INVESTING IN SERVICES
U.S. state-run insurer Medicare has changed the way it pays
for medical services, giving clinic operators a financial
incentive to reduce costs and use fewer drugs. Medicare no
longer pays for the individual services and drugs provided in
dialysis but instead makes a lump-sum payment.
The programme is part of a trend in U.S. medical insurance
towards making a fixed-rate payment to cover the cost of
handling a chronically ill patient.
As a result, FMC has bought up a number of healthcare
services companies, seeking to offer bundled treatments for
kidney and cardiovascular disease to Medicare and private-sector
insurers, saying it can give high-level care at lower costs.
FMC's fourth-quarter net income of $335 million, down 4
percent, was broadly in line with analyst expectations.
FMC's parent, healthcare group Fresenius SE said
separately it expected its net income to rise between 9 and 12
percent at constant currencies this year, helped by additional
earnings from the purchase of new hospitals and demand for
healthcare services.
Fresenius's Kabi business, which makes generic infusion
drugs and tube-feeding equipment, is to cut annual costs by
about 40 million euros from 2018, with related one-off charges
dragging pretax profit 100 million euro lower in 2015.
Hospira, one of Kabi's largest rivals, is being
bought by Pfizer for about $15 billion, which could open
up new marketing channels for Hospira, especially outside the
United States.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane
Merriman)