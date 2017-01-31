FRANKFURT Jan 31 Dialysis provider Fresenius
Medical Care (FMC) settled a dispute with the United
States Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice over
outstanding payments and expects to book a net income gain of 45
to 50 million euros ($48.2-$53.5 million) as a result.
The settlement, which covers healthcare services provided to
veterans from January 2009 to February 2011, will also lead to
an increase in FMC's 2017 revenue by about 100 million euros,
the German company added.
There has been no dispute with the veterans department about
any services provided after the time period in question, a
spokesman said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9347 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)