LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Leading healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), hailed as high-yield royalty by some investors, unlocked the high-yield bond market this week with a near USD1bn deal that drew strong demand and buoyed hopes that other low leveraged companies will test the market soon.

The dual-tranche USD960m-equivalent seven-year bond, which was upsized by USD100m, ended a three- and six-week hiatus in supply in the respective U.S. and European bond markets, after a volatile summer driven by fears about global economic growth and the Euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

One investor said the bond was 10 times subscribed, while another source said the U.S. order book was around USD3bn.

"It was the boost of confidence that the market needed, and the way to do that is to bring a deal with the broadest interest. In high-yield, that's always going to be a defensive, BB-rated, global offering like this," said Simon Francis, a director in the high yield capital markets team at Credit Suisse, left lead on the euro portion.

The EUR400m euro tranche, which was increased by EUR100m after plans for a floating rate note of the same size were changed, priced at a discount of 98.623 to yield 6.75% and a coupon of 6.5%.

The USD400m tranche, which was increased by USD100m, priced at the same levels, which was at the tight end of guidance for both tranches at 6.75-7%, and well inside the earlier price whisper range of 7%-7.25%. Both tranches are rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by Standard & Poor's.

The order book for the euro portion included more than 200 accounts across long-only investors, hedge funds and retail investors in Switzerland and Germany.

"We could have printed a much bigger offering, but in this kind of market you need to keep sizes sensible and get it right so that it trades well," said Francis.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale were also bookrunners on the euro portion. On the dollar tranche, JP Morgan was left lead working alongside other bookrunners Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley.

The bonds were wrapped around 100.25 for most of the day on Friday, around 1.5 points above the launch price, even as credit derivative indices widened in the afternoon.

Although the deal came at a juicy 50bp-75bp premium over the issuer's 2021 bonds, it still represented relatively cheap cost of funding. FMC will be using the proceeds of the deal partly to refinance existing debt, including its revolver, which will free up cash for further acquisitions, the banker said.

"This transaction is an important benchmark for the broader market," said Mark Walsh, managing director of leveraged finance at Morgan Stanley. "The credit is a brand name in leveraged finance with a long-term track record in the market place and a credit that a lot of investors understand. It shows that investors can put a price on risk."

STAYING DISCIPLINED

Despite the success of the Fresenius deal, which also reopened the high-yield market in 2009 after an 18-month shutdown, few syndicate bankers expect a flood of new issues to follow. This is mainly due to continued fears about economic growth and how that will feed through to corporate earnings.

Although first-half results were generally solid, many companies have warned of a bleaker outlook. In addition, and perhaps more of a concern, there is no near term political solution for the Euro zone debt crisis.

Leverage on future deals will be paramount to a bond sale success. Not only is FMC a defensive company, but it intends to keep its leverage below three times earnings.

Bringing a more leveraged deal to the market, such as the near EUR1bn senior secured bond backing the buyout of seven-times leveraged Securitas Direct, would be another test of investor risk appetite altogether.

Other high-yield financings for leveraged buyouts including Spie, Polkomtel and Com Hem are also waiting to get done.

SOME BRIGHT SPOTS

The fundamentals for high-yield credit remain strong. With yields on government debt at historic lows, there are still few alternatives where investors can receive coupons as high as 6.5%, and equity markets are still very volatile.

"What we need to see is more stability in secondary prices. If Fresenius holds up, that will be a good sign," said another senior leveraged finance banker away from the deal.

He described the sell-off over the past eight weeks as a shock, but said a key difference between this and the last one in 2008 was little sign of forced selling. Many investors were already sitting on solid cash buffers heading into the summer period.

Bringing new deals will remain difficult while volatility remains so high. The iTraxx Crossover index has moved in a 75bp range this week, having touched a new two-year wide of 775bp on Monday following weak U.S. payrolls data.

That said, there are other positives. Lipper data showed a USD108m inflow into the high-yield asset class following outflows of USD136m the previous week.

"To get investors interested in primary deals, they need to feel comfortable that what they buy today will increase in value tomorrow," said another senior leveraged finance banker away from the deal.

SEEKING ALTERNATIVES

The heightened volatility means that some companies, especially very highly-leveraged ones, are actively seeking alternative sources of financing.

Private equity firm Arcapita, which mandated Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS in July to refinance up to GBP810m of loans for its Northern Irish utility Viridian, has approached its lenders to amend and extend its existing debt, a banking source familiar with the matter said. The senior loans mature in April 2012 and the junior debt in April 2013.

"If there is an opportunity to do high-yield, that may still be the preference. Any issuer in this position is going to pursue different alternatives, if it cannot be as certain it can access the capital markets," a banking source familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand)