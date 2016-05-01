FRANKFURT May 1 German healthcare group
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has pulled out of the
bidding for Irish clinic chain Mater Private, daily Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
FMC has been in talks over the last two weeks with Mater
Private's majority owner, buyout group Capvest, which is selling
the asset with the help of investment bank Rothschild, the paper
reported in a pre-released version of its Monday edition.
Capvest bought the clinic chain at the height of the buyout
boom in 2007 for 350 million euros and the asset may now be
valued at about 500 million euros, the paper said.
Neither FMC nor Capvest was available to comment on the
report.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)