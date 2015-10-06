FRANKFURT Oct 6 German healthcare group Fresenius has its sights trained on takeovers in the medical nutrition market, its chief executive said -- even after it failed, according to sources, to purchase a large Danone business last year.

"When opportunities arise, we will look at them," CEO Ulf Schneider told a gathering of journalists late on Monday when asked about medical nutrition deals.

According to people familiar with the matter, Fresenius had last year been in talks with Danone over buying the French group's Medical Nutrition division, worth an estimated 4-5 billion euros ($4.5-$5.6 billion), but Danone said in December it would keep the unit.

Schneider, who said in April that Fresenius would lie in wait for an overheated healthcare deal market to cool down before making further larger acquisitions, said prices for healthcare assets in general were still "quite ambitious".

Fresenius's products include tube feeding equipment and injectable generic drugs and it also controls kidney dialysis industry leader Fresenius Medical Care.

($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)