(Adds detail, background, trader comment)
* Fresenius eyes 2011 net income growth of 18 pct
* Strong dollar hurts revenue at FMC
* Fresenius indicated down 0.8 pct, FMC down 2.3 pct
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 German healthcare
conglomerate Fresenius SE said 2011 net income would
be at the top of its target range, helped by strong
fourth-quarter performance at its generic infusion drugs unit
and German hospitals business.
However, revenue was likely only to "just reach" the 6
percent growth target in constant currency because sales at
dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care and health care
management business Vamed were below expectations, Fresenius
said on Tuesday.
Fresenius said it expected its net income to grow by 18
percent this year, adjusted for currency swings, which is at the
top of its 15-18 percent target range.
"Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios continued to see
excellent sales growth and are fully on track to achieve their
guidance," the company said in a statement.
Separately, dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care said
the weakening of the euro and other currencies against the
dollar in the fourth quarter would cause its 2011 revenue to
come in 1-2 percent below its $13 billion target.
FMC, the largest dialysis company in the United States, also
said net income would be at the lower end of its target range of
$1.07 billion to $1.09 billion in 2011, mainly due to one-time
costs linked to acquisitions.
"Even though FMC cites currency and special effects, it is
bad news, which doesn't make a buying mood," a Frankfurt-based
trader said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)