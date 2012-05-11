FRANKFURT May 11 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius is likely to price new shares in its roughly 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion)capital increase at 73.50 euros each, two financial sources told Reuters on Friday.

The book building phase closed at 0730 GMT on Friday, the sources familiar with the transaction said.

The price could allow Fresenius to raise around 1.01 billion euros in the sale of 13.8 million shares, which the company is undertaking to help finance its takeover of hospital manager Rhoen-Klinikum.

The shares are being placed with institutional investors, Fresenius has said. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Frank Siebelt, writing by Jonathan Gould)