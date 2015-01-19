FRANKFURT Jan 19 German healthcare group
Fresenius, the owner of Europe's largest
private-sector hospitals chain, received investment-grade status
from a ratings agency for the first time, after recent
acquisitions have spread its business risks.
The company said on Monday Standard & Poor's upgraded its
corporate credit rating from "BB+" to "BBB-" with a stable
outlook, shedding the so-called "junk" grade for the first time
since rating coverage started in 2002.
The company, which makes injectable generic drugs and also
controls kidney dialysis industry leader Fresenius Medical Care
, had 13.8 billion euros ($16.0 billion) in net debt
outstanding in September. That is more than 3.4 times its
adjusted core earnings.
With stable cash flows from diversified healthcare
businesses, Fresenius has been popular with investors in junk
debt, getting terms usually reserved for investment grade
issues. In 2009, it reopened the European high yield bond market
after an 18-month shutdown in the wake of the financial crisis.
S&P said the company's recent steps had resulted in wider
diversification of risks across regions and sectors and that the
rating agency had become less concerned about any aggressive
takeover moves.
"Based on recent statements to us, we now see increased debt
leverage through large-scale acquisitions at Germany-based
health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and its subsidiary,
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA as less likely."
The company said the rating upgrade did not reflect any
change in its acquisition or finance strategy.
The yield on Fresenius' 300 million euro ($347.01 million)
bond, maturing in 2019, declined to 0.95 percent from 1.07
percent on the news on Monday, according to Tradeweb.
According to people familiar with the matter, Fresenius had
been in talks with Danone over buying the French
group's Medical Nutrition division, worth an estimated 4-5
billion euros, but Danone said in December it would keep the
unit.
In recent years Fresenius bought 3 billion euros worth of
hospitals from Rhoen Klinikum and blood collection
equipment company Fenwal for more than $1 billion, while
Fresenius Medical Care bought several medical services
companies.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)