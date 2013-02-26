FRANKFURT Feb 26 Fresenius Medical Care
expects only a slight reduction in U.S. reimbursement
for services and drugs it provides to its dialysis patients from
a ruling expected later this year.
When deliberating the payment policy of U.S. public-sector
insurer Medicare in a process called rebasing, U.S. regulators
would take into effect a decline in the amount of drugs needed
for treatment but also the higher drug prices FMC has to pay to
its suppliers, the group's Chief Executive Rice Powell told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We expect reimbursement to be slightly down," the CEO said.
He also said that automated "sequestration" budget cuts that
will take effect in March - unless the White House and Congress
agree on stopping them - would cost FMC $70 million this year.