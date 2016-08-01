BERLIN Aug 1 German healthcare group Fresenius SE raised its profit target for the year on Monday after a better than expected performance in the first half of 2016.

Fresenius said it now expected 2016 net income to rise by between 11 and 14 percent in constant currency, compared with a previous forecast of between 8 and 12 percent.

It also reported second quarter results for the group and unit Fresenius Medical Care and raised the outlook for its drip infusion unit Kabi.

