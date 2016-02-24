FRANKFURT Feb 24 Fresenius SE said on
Wednesday it aimed to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12
percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items, driven
by growth at its German hospital chain, kidney dialysis
operations and its hospital development business.
The German healthcare group also issued on Wednesday
medium-term "stretch" targets for 2019 net income of between 2.0
billion euros ($2.2 billion) and 2.25 billion euros if foreign
exchange rates remain largely unchanged and excluding the effect
of any major acquisitions.
That compares with adjusted net income of 1.42 billion in
2015, which was broadly in line with market
expectations.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)