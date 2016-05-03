* Q1 adj net income 362 mln euros vs poll avg 340 mln

* Adj EBIT at Kabi up 20 pct

* Still confirms FY guidance for flat adj EBIT at Kabi

* FMC Q1 net income up 9 pct on higher U.S. reimbursement (Adds details on intravenous drugs unit Kabi, FMC anaemia drug)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, May 3 German healthcare group Fresenius SE on Tuesday reported a 24 percent rise in adjusted net income for the first quarter bolstered by the launch of new generic intravenous drugs and rivals' supply shortages.

The group, controlled by a charitable trust, said adjusted net income increased to 362 million euros ($417 million), topping the average estimate of 340 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its drip infusion unit Kabi reported a 20 percent rise in currency-adjusted operating profit but confirmed its forecast for flat operating earnings 2016 for the division, when adjusted for currency swings.

Kabi, which makes drip feed equipment and injectable drugs such as sedatives, anaesthetics, chemotherapy, has achieved several years of surprise earnings growth partly because rivals had to suspend production due to rebukes from U.S. healthcare regulators.

Jefferies analyst Chris Cooper said given that Kabi was still boosted by rivals' drug shortages Fresenius may be taking a conservative stance in maintaining its guidance of flat earnings.

The shares were seen 2.1 percent higher in trades before the official market open at 0700 GMT.

At group level, Fresenius said it still aimed to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately listed kidney dialysis provider controlled by Fresenius, confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 percent growth in adjusted net income this year, helped by a higher reimbursement rate by U.S. state insurer Medicare.

FMC's first-quarter net income rose 9 percent to $228 million, broadly in line with the $230 million average estimate in a Reuters poll.

The company is benefiting from a switch to cheaper anaemia treatment Mircera, provided by Roche, at the expense of Amgen's more expensive drug Epogen.

It said 120,000 of its U.S. patients were on Mircera at the end of March, more than the 110,000 it had previously targeted.

($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kroener; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jason Neely)