* Q3 adj net income 281 mln eur, slightly above market view

* Confirms FY outlook

* Subsidiary FMC posts 1 pct decline in Q3 net income (Adds subsidiary FMC's results, details on deals)

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 German healthcare group Fresenius SE said third-quarter adjusted net income edged up 4 percent as additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals were tempered by higher borrowing costs.

Quarterly adjusted net income rose to 281 million euros ($352 million), above the 275 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Fresenius confirmed its full-year outlook on Tuesday for sales to grow by a currency-adjusted 14 to 16 percent. It said it continued to expect adjusted net income to grow by 2 to 5 percent at constant currencies.

Fresenius earlier this year wrapped up a 3 billion euro purchase of hospitals and outpatient facilities from peer Rhoen-Klinikum to cement its position as the industry's No.1 in Germany, resulting in a 43 percent jump in quarterly operating profit at its hospitals unit, Helios.

Interest payments to its lenders rose 9 percent to 148 million euros in the quarter, on higher debt related to deals such as the purchase of hospitals and that of a $600 million controlling stake in Sound Inpatient Physicians Inc by its separately listed subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) .

FMC, the world's largest kidney dialysis provider, which is controlled by Fresenius, said in a separate statement that third-quarter net income eased by 1 percent as the effect of U.S. healthcare budget cuts slightly outweighed lower costs and the recent acquisition of Sound Inpatient.

The German group, which derives about two-thirds of its revenue from North America, said quarterly net income came to $271 million, compared with average expectations of $277 million in a Reuters poll.

The company still expects sales to grow 4 percent to $15.2 billion in 2014, excluding revenue of about $500 million from acquisitions completed during the first nine months of the year.

It continues to target net income of $1.0-$1.05 billion in 2014 compared with $1.11 billion last year, not yet taking into account potential cost savings before income taxes of up to $60 million from an ongoing efficiency programme.

FMC bought Sound Inpatient Physicians, which provides medical staff to hospitals and offers billing, accounting and purchasing management, as part of its drive to branch out into additional services linked to its core business of kidney dialysis. (1 US dollar = 0.7986 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Georgina Prodhan)