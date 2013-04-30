(Corrects second paragraph to show Q1 adj net income was 224
mln eur, not 223 mln)
FRANKFURT, April 30 German diversified
healthcare group Fresenius SE posted first-quarter
adjusted net income slightly below market expectations on
healthcare budget cuts in the United States.
Quarterly adjusted net income gained 12 percent to 224
million euros ($292 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the
consensus estimate of 231 million euros.
Fresenius confirmed it saw 2013 sales growth of 7-10 percent
and adjusted net income growth of 7-12 percent, both adjusted
for currency swings.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)