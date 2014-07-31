BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
FRANKFURT, July 31 German healthcare group Fresenius SE lifted its full-year sales outlook on Thursday to include acquisitions at its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care.
Fresenius, which also operates hospitals, raised its full-year outlook for sales to grow by 14-16 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings. It had previously predicted growth of 12-15 percent.
It still expects adjusted net income to grow by 2-5 percent at constant currencies.
First-half adjusted net income rose 1 percent to 487 million euros, broadly in line with the 483 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest kidney dialysis provider, said second-quarter net income declined 11 percent to $234 million, less than the $252 million average expectation in a Reuters poll.
In June, Fresenius Medical Care agreed to buy a majority stake in U.S.-based Sound Inpatient Physicians Inc for about $600 million in its drive to offer additional services linked to its core business of kidney dialysis.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: