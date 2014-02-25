(Fixes typo in headline)

BAD HOMBURG, Germany Feb 25 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius is open to making further big takeovers if an opportunity presents itself, the company told journalists after publishing 2013 financial results on Tuesday.

Fresenius in September agreed to buy most of Rhoen-Klinikum's hospitals for 3.07 billion euros ($4.2 billion), cementing its position as Germany's largest private-sector hospitals operator.

Also, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Fresenius was considering making a bid for the medical nutrition unit of France's Danone in what could be a 4 billion euro deal.

