FRANKFURT, July 23 Fresenius SE said it still has the financial firepower for another bid for hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, even after buying U.S. blood collection equipment company Fenwal Holdings in a deal estimated at around $1.1 billion.

"Fresenius has enough financial room for manoeuvre for both transactions," Chief Executive Ulf Schneider said on Monday, adding that Fresenius had been planning the two deals simultaneously since the end 2011 and the beginning of 2012.

Schneider confirmed in a conference call with journalists that Fresenius was currently looking at its options for another go at Rhoen-Klinikum after an initial takeover attempt failed last month.

The Fenwal takeover, announced late on Friday, will expand Fresenius Kabi's portfolio and was welcomed by analysts on Monday.

"Additionally, we expect the regional fit and broader access to the U.S. market to provide the company with revenue and cost synergy potential in the double-digit million area," wrote Silvia Quandt analyst Claudia Lakatos in a research note.

Schneider said on Monday he expected annual synergies of around 60 million euros ($73 million) from the acquisition.

Shares in Fresenius were down 2.4 percent at 1304 GMT, outperforming the wider Dax index of German bluechips, which was 3.1 percent lower. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)