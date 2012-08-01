FRANKFURT Aug 1 Fresenius will this
month decide whether it will make another overture to
Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders and renew its attempt to
create a dominant private hospital operator in Germany.
Earlier on Wednesday, German generic drugmaker and hospitals
operator Fresenius said it remained convinced of the merits of
combining Rhoen-Klinikum with Fresenius hospitals unit
Helios.
In presentation slides posted later on Wednesday on its
website, Fresenius said it was "assessing options to combine
Helios with Rhoen-Klinikum AG - expect to take a decision in
August".
Fresenius in June failed to win enough shareholder backing
for its planned takeover of Rhoen after unlisted peer Asklepios,
controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent
stake in Rhoen.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)