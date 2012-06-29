BRIEF-Palestine's Beit Jala Pharmaceutical Manufacturing board proposes 15 pct cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 15 percent of share nominal value for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2kYzcmZ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 29 Germany's Fresenius failed to win the minimum acceptance among Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders for its takeover offer, suffering a defeat in its bid to create a nation-wide network of private hospitals.
The healthcare conglomerate said late on Friday that 84.3 percent Rhoen shares had been tendered, short of the acceptance threshold of more than 90 percent.
"The second completion condition for the acquisition is therefore not fulfilled," it said.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Marilyn Gerlach)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett said on Saturday he plans to stick with the shrewd bet that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc made on Bank of America Corp, but might eventually swap the preferred stock that Berkshire owns into common stock.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.