FRANKFURT, June 29 Germany's Fresenius failed to win the minimum acceptance among Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders for its takeover offer, suffering a defeat in its bid to create a nation-wide network of private hospitals.

The healthcare conglomerate said late on Friday that 84.3 percent Rhoen shares had been tendered, short of the acceptance threshold of more than 90 percent.

"The second completion condition for the acquisition is therefore not fulfilled," it said.

