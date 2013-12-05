FRANKFURT Dec 5 Germany healthcare group Fresenius SE said on Thursday it was joining Rhoen-Klinikum to defend a lawsuit that seeks to block the sale of sale of 43 hospitals and 15 outpatient facilities to Fresenius.

The suit is being brought by Rhoen shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG.

"We believe the lawsuit has no merit, and we will fully support Rhoen-Klinikum in defending against it," Fresenius Chief Executive Mark Schneider said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)