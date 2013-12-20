FRANKFURT Dec 20 Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders B. Braun and Asklepios have agreed to drop their opposition to the planned sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE , Fresenius said on Friday.

As part of the agreement, B. Braun will withdraw a lawsuit it filed to contest the deal, it said.

Fresenius tried to take over Rhoen last year but failed after B. Braun and another shareholder blocked it. In September, Fresenius agreed to buy about two thirds of Rhoen's assets in a deal it claims does not require shareholder approval. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)