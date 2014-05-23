(Corrects to show dropped lawsuit was against change in bylaws,
not sale of hospitals to Fresenius)
FRANKFURT May 23 Rhoen-Klinikum said
it had received notification from its shareholder B. Braun of
the withdrawal of a lawsuit which had contested a shareholder
vote to change the hospital chain's bylaws.
Rhoen-Klinikum said in a statement on Friday it welcomed the
withdrawal, adding lawsuits from three other plaintiffs were
still pending.
Braun had contested a shareholder vote from last year to
scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of
Rhoen-Klinikum's capital to approve major decisions, such as
mergers and acquisitions.
($1 = 0.7323 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)