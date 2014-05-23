(Corrects to show dropped lawsuit was against change in bylaws, not sale of hospitals to Fresenius)

FRANKFURT May 23 Rhoen-Klinikum said it had received notification from its shareholder B. Braun of the withdrawal of a lawsuit which had contested a shareholder vote to change the hospital chain's bylaws.

Rhoen-Klinikum said in a statement on Friday it welcomed the withdrawal, adding lawsuits from three other plaintiffs were still pending.

Braun had contested a shareholder vote from last year to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of Rhoen-Klinikum's capital to approve major decisions, such as mergers and acquisitions.

($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)