BRIEF-Unicocell Biomed announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Fresenius said it would lift its stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to more than 5 percent, after it dropped plans to take control over the rival hospitals operator.
"Fresenius currently has a stake of 5 percent minus one share in Rhoen-Klinikum AG and plans to slightly increase its shareholding. This position will preserve the company's strategic options in the consolidating German hospital market," Fresenius said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 The White House will send federal departments a budget proposal on Monday containing the defense spending increase President Donald Trump promised, financed partly by cuts to the U.S. State Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense programs, two officials familiar with the proposal said.