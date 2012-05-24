* Rhoen says won concessions on jobs, integration steps

FRANKFURT May 24 Management at target Rhoen-Klinikum have endorsed Fresenius SE's takeover offer, a key step for Fresenius in its bid to create the largest German private-sector hospital operator.

Rhoen said on Thursday it had won some concessions from Fresenius over maintenance of jobs and hospital locations as well as over integration measures in return for its recommendation to shareholders.

Fresenius's 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion) bid would double its share of the German hospitals market to 8 percent.

Rhoen's top management initially sat on the fence over last month's offer while Fresenius vowed it would not raise its 22.50 euros per share offer for the hospital operator, which it plans to combine with its own hospital unit Helios.

Fresenius has set an unusually high acceptance threshold of 90 percent of Rhoen's shareholder votes, based on the same percentage required by Rhoen's articles of incorporation for major strategic decisions.

People familiar with the matter on both sides told Reuters earlier that Fresenius was in the frame to win the Rhoen management's support.

Fresenius secured the backing of Rhoen's founder Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group, before it made its offer.

Sources have told Reuters that Rhoen was holding out for a rival offer, possibly from non-listed peers Asklepios and Sana.

But that was seen as a tall order given the level of the Fresenius bid, a mark-up of more than 50 percent above Rhoen's closing price the day before the offer.

The offer period, which started with publication of the offer document on Friday, May 18, runs through June 27.

According to a letter to staff by Rhoen Chief Executive Wolfgang Pfoehler obtained by Reuters on Thursday, Fresenius agreed to treat Helios and Rhoen staff equally in an integration and that Rhoen's headquarters in the town of Bad Neustadt would be awarded an "appropriate alternative function". (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)