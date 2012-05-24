FRANKFURT May 24 Takeover target Rhoen-Klinikum said its management recommended shareholders accept Fresenius SE's takeover bid, a key step for Fresenius in its bid to create the largest German private-sector hospital operator.

Rhoen's management agreed in principle with Fresenius over maintenance of jobs and hospital locations as well over integration measures.

Rhoen would publish details of the accord within the next few days, it added.

Fresenius last month unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would double its share of the German hospitals market to 8 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)