FRANKFURT, June 19 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA on Tuesday said it was determined to walk away from its proposed takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG should its bid not attract the targeted 90 percent of Rhoen shareholders.

"In light of the full valuation, the deal only makes sense to us if we can proceed swiftly with our planned integration. We therefore will not adjust the acceptance hurdle," Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in a written statement when asked to comment on recent speculation.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's late on Monday kept Fresenius on "CreditWatch negative", bracing creditors for a possible one-notch downgrade, citing the risk that Fresenius could offer significantly more than the current 22.50 euros-per-share bid.

CEO Schneider weighed in with a rebuff.

"Based on this strong valuation we have deliberately ruled out an increase in our offer price per share to avoid counterproductive haggling and any uncertainty during the offer period," he said.

Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.