FRANKFURT, April 25 German diversified
healthcare group Fresenius SE said its Kabi unit was
forming a joint venture with Russia's Sistema and
Zenitco Finance Management LLC.
The joint venture will merge Fresenius Kabi's Russian and
CIS business with CJSC Binnopharm, a subsidiary of Sistema, with
a minority stake owned by Zenitco, Fresenius said on Friday,
adding it would hold a 51 percent stake in the new company.
No financial details were disclosed.
Fresenius Kabi entered the Russian market 20 years ago and
sells infusion therapies and clinical nutrition in the country,
with sales reaching $73 million last year.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)