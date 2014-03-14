FRANKFURT, March 14 German healthcare group Fresenius plans a three-for-one stock split to boost trading, it said on Friday.

If approved at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 16, each shareholder would receive two shares for every one currently held, Fresenius said in a statement.

"With the stock split, we would like to promote trading activity and increase the stock's attractiveness for a broader group of investors," Chief Executive Ulf Mark Schneider said, pointing out that the share price had more than tripled over the last five years.

The share was trading up 1.45 percent at 106.45 euros by 1100 GMT. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)