BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 27 Fresenius Medical Care
* Says upsizes and extends maturity of its credit agreement
* says syndicated credit facility up by $850 million equivalent to total of approx $4.4 billion
* says facilities will be used to refinance existing debt, for working capital and general corporate purposes
* says final maturity date was extended by two years to October 30, 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.