FRANKFURT Nov 27 Fresenius Medical Care

* Says upsizes and extends maturity of its credit agreement

* says syndicated credit facility up by $850 million equivalent to total of approx $4.4 billion

* says facilities will be used to refinance existing debt, for working capital and general corporate purposes

* says final maturity date was extended by two years to October 30, 2019