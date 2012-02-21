* FMC Q4 net income $310 mln vs $316 mln poll avg

* 2012 net income outlook of $1.14 bln vs $1.23 bln poll avg

* Shares 1.2 percent lower

* Fresenius SE Q4 EBIT 701 mln eur vs 707 mln eur poll avg (Adds comment from CEO-designate, paragraphs 10-11)

By Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kröner

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Feb 21 Quarterly earnings and the 2012 outlook at Fresenius Medical Care came in slightly below expectations as the world's largest dialysis company grapples with a new reimbursement system in the United States.

FMC, an operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines, said on Tuesday net income in the fourth quarter rose 14 percent to $310 million, slightly below the average estimate of $316 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 5 percent to $3.32 billion, falling short of the $3.39 billion forecast by analysts.

U.S. state-run insurer Medicare, which provides insurance for about 80 percent of FMC's U.S. patients, changed its reimbursement model last year to encourage clinic operators to reduce costs and use drugs more sparingly.

"The adjustment effects in the U.S. have had a somewhat stronger impact on the results than expected," said DZ Bank analyst Christa Baer, adding that the integration of recent acquisitions would make 2012 yet another year of transition.

FMC last year agreed to buy Liberty Dialysis Holdings and American Access Care Holdings for a combined $2.1 billion, extending its lead as the largest dialysis company in the United States.

The shares declined 1.2 percent to 53.14 euros by 1115 GMT on Tuesday, while the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care was little changed.

REVENUE PRESSURE

Medicare no longer pays for individual services and drugs but instead makes a lump-sum payment per dialysis session, as long as patients are kept in good health.

Analysts have said this favours large players such as FMC, who are better placed to cut costs, but it also creates pressure on revenues across the industry.

"It's the biggest change to the industry in 25 years so it takes more than a few quarters to overcome it," Rice Powell, the head of FMC's U.S. business, told Reuters. He is due to take over as group chief executive at the end of this year. While the focus this year would be on integrating the new businesses, growth in the U.S. was set to speed up from 2013, Powell added.

In the United States, FMC is eyeing medium-term growth of slightly more than the 3-4 percent at which the market is expanding.

FMC's average revenue per treatment in the United States slipped 1.1 percent to $351 in the fourth quarter but at the same time it managed to cut costs per treatment by a higher percentage.

The company has a U.S. market share of more than a third by patient numbers, with its closest rival Davita Inc commanding about a quarter.

For the year 2012, FMC expects revenue to grow 11 percent to around $14 billion, where analysts were anticipating $14.5 billion. It expects net income attributable to its shareholders to grow to around $1.14 billion, less than market expectations of $1.23 billion.

FMC's parent, German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE , reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) up 9 percent to 701 million euros ($930 million), broadly in line with the average estimate of 707 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)