HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 19 at 6:50 p.m. EDT/2250 GMT
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Sept 16 Fresenius Medical Care : * Says places equity-neutral convertible bonds * Says says placed equity-neutral convertible 1 bonds in an aggregate principal
amount of EUR 400 million * Says says final maturity date of the bonds is 31 January 2020 * Says coupon has been set at 1.125% per annum, payable semi-annually in
arrears * Says initial conversion premium has been fixed at 35% above the share
reference price * Says settlement and closing are expected on 19 September 2014 * Says will commit to a 90-day lock-up from the closing date, subject to
certain customary exceptions
March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Seeks trading halt pending significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.