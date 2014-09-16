Sept 16 Fresenius Medical Care : * Says places equity-neutral convertible bonds * Says says placed equity-neutral convertible 1 bonds in an aggregate principal

amount of EUR 400 million * Says says final maturity date of the bonds is 31 January 2020 * Says coupon has been set at 1.125% per annum, payable semi-annually in

arrears * Says initial conversion premium has been fixed at 35% above the share

reference price * Says settlement and closing are expected on 19 September 2014 * Says will commit to a 90-day lock-up from the closing date, subject to

certain customary exceptions