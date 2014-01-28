BRIEF-Harbin Gloria Pharma's shareholder uses 724 mln shares as collateral
* Says controlling shareholder has used 724.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 32.9 percent of total issued share capital
FRANKFURT Jan 28 Fresenius : * Says successfully placed EUR 300 million of senior unsecured notes with a
maturity of 10 years * Says offering was upsized from the previously announced EUR 200 million * Says notes have a coupon of 4.00%
* Says controlling shareholder has used 724.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 32.9 percent of total issued share capital
* Says it received goods manufacture practice(GMP) certificate from Hebei Food and Drug Administration on March 21
* Says its pharma unit gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for clinic trials of Deoxypodophyllotoxin and Deoxypodophyllotoxin for Injection