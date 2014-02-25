BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval from USFDA for clobetasol propionate ointment
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Fresenius : * Shares in Fresenius fall 5.4 percent on disappointing outlook
* Says it plans to pay cash 7 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 div payment
* Says import alert 66-40 issued by US-FDA on products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Source text: http://bit.ly/2nMM0e8 Further company coverage: