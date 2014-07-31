BRIEF-Zhejiang Yongtai Technology cuts stake in Jiangxi Fushine Pharma
* Says shareholder Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co Ltd has sold 2.5 percent stake in the company on March 14, taking its holdings to 10.8 percent after transaction
July 31 Fresenius : * Shares rise 3 percent in early trade after Q2 results
* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage: